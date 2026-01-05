Singer Chitra Iyer Remembers Sister Who Died Trekking In Oman: "You Run Too Fast"

Malayalam playback singer Chitra Iyer's sister, Sharada, died in a tragic accident while trekking in Oman's Jebel Shams region. The exact cause of her death has not yet been disclosed. However, Chitra confirmed in a social media post that her sister died during the trek.

In the post, Chitra Iyer wrote: "My sister Sharada passed away yesterday afternoon around 2 pm local time in a freak accident while on a trekking expedition in the Grand Canyon of Arabia, Wadi Ghul, Jebel Shams, Oman. We are all heartbroken and deeply sad and grieving. I love you very much, my annoying, yet lovable little sister!" The post was shared two days ago.

Sharing a series of pictures of Sharada, Chitra added: "Run along, you feisty little banshee of a sister! You run too fast! But I'll catch up... eventually... soon, I promise. Love you, you insufferable monster. You hottie. You sexy thing! What am I going to do? How will I ever carry on living without your annoying voice jabbering nonstop at the other end of the phone? Or screaming from the next room ?? Or just .. being annoying. Being the brat. Being you."

Who Was Sharada Iyer?

Sharada Iyer, 52, a former manager with Oman Air, was originally from Thazhava in Kerala. She was the daughter of late agricultural scientists RD Iyer and Rohini Iyer, and the sister of Malayalam playback singer Chitra Iyer.

Iyer was part of a group trekking along the marked paths of the rugged Wadi Ghul in the Jebel Shams area of Oman's Al Dakhiliyah Governorate when the accident occurred on January 2, according to a Gulf News report.

She had reportedly returned to Oman on December 24 after traveling to India to attend her father's funeral—he had died on December 11. Iyer's body is being flown from Oman to Kerala, and her last rites will be performed on January 7 at the family's ancestral home in Thazhava.