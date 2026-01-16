"No Hesitation, No Compromise": Zubeen Garg's Wife Seeks Full Truth

Breaking her silence for the first time since details of the death of Assam's celebrated singer Zubeen Garg were placed before a Singapore court, his wife Garima Saikia Garg on Thursday issued a comprehensive public statement, asserting that the family's quest for truth has been lawful, persistent and pursued across jurisdictions.

Her statement came a day after proceedings at the Singapore Coroner's Court, where it was stated that the 53-year-old singer drowned while swimming near Lazarus Island on September 19, 2025.

The court was informed that he had allegedly consumed alcohol and declined to wear a life jacket before entering the sea, as per testimony reported by The Straits Times.

In a detailed Facebook post on Thursday, the late singer's wife said the family felt compelled to place verified facts before the people of Assam and concerned authorities "with transparency, dignity and respect for truth", amid widespread public concern and unanswered questions surrounding the incident.

She said the family was devastated and emotionally paralysed in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, which prevented swift legal action.

However, after certain videos from the yacht surfaced on social media and raised serious doubts about the circumstances of the death, an FIR was promptly filed to initiate a formal investigation.

Garima Garg clarified that Singapore authorities had initiated legal proceedings suo motu soon after the incident, with the Indian High Commission in Singapore coordinating medical and legal processes, including the post-mortem. She said the family consciously avoided public statements during the probe to safeguard its integrity.

She further stated that once her health permitted, an FIR was lodged with the Assam CID, leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team.

After months of investigation, Assam Police filed a charge sheet running into over 2,500 pages, invoking sections related to murder.

Referring to the coroner's hearing on Wednesday, Garima Garg said the family raised critical questions regarding planning of the yacht trip, safety measures, medical history, response time and the basis for ruling out foul play.

Appealing to the Central and Assam governments for close monitoring, she said the family seeks only a full, transparent examination of events leading to Zubeen Garg's death, adding that the truth is owed not just to them, but to the people of Assam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)