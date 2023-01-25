Youth Will Be Biggest Beneficiaries Of A Developed India: PM Modi

PM Modi said today the youth will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today the youth will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India and the biggest responsibility to build it also rests on their shoulders.

Addressing National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers who will be part of the Republic Day parade, PM Modi said they represent the country's aspirations and dreams in the ongoing "amrit kaal".

He said there are a lot of opportunities for youngsters in the country as India is working for the future of the entire world in sectors ranging from space to environment.

He said it was encouraging to see youngsters taking part in various programmes in increasing numbers.

The NCC and NSS link the young generations with national aims, he said, adding that his government has been working to encourage and expand their activities.

He noted that different challenges come up in border and coastal areas and special training is being given so that the youth can play the role of "first responders", if needed.

The Prime Minister said his government has been working on making border areas vibrant by boosting development and creating various facilities there.

The idea is to empower the young population and create better avenues for education and employment so that people return to these villages, he said.

PM Modi asked them to work with "team spirit", saying success is always achieved with efforts of many people.

Referring to India's presidency of G20, he asked youngsters to read about it and discuss among themselves in schools and colleges.

He also asked them to take part in different ongoing programmes and cited the example of "Swachh Bharat".



