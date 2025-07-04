"You Want Citizens To Drink Sewage Mixed Water": Court Raps Delhi Jal Board

The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the Delhi Jal Board for supplying contaminated water in colonies and asked how the authorities could expect the citizens to "drink sewage mixed water".

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal was hearing a plea alleging residents of Yojana Vihar, Anand Vihar, Jagriti Enclave and other adjacent areas in east Delhi received "highly contaminated drinkable water" mixed with sewer/sewage in their household taps.

"Unless someone knows the doors of the court, you yourself can't do this? You are asking citizens of this city to drink sewage mixed water?" the bench asked.

The court, which on July 2 asked the DJB to conduct an inspection of the areas concerned, was informed that the agency found water supply pipelines in Yojana Vihar area to be very old and requiring replacement.

The DJB filed a status report based on its survey and agreed on the presence of old and damaged water supply pipes in several house connections, including the petitioner's house and adjoining areas.

The DJB said a tender for replacing the pipes would be invited by July 7 and the contract would be awarded by July 17.

The project was proposed to be completed in 20 days from the date of the contract.

The bench directed that the work related to replacing old and damaged water supply pipes in and around these houses should be completed in any case by August 2025 and any failure would be viewed seriously by the court.

On the point of the sewage treatment plant, the DJB counsel informed the court about the ongoing desilting work, which would be completed by August.

DJB said in its status report that the water distribution system in Yojana Vihar was installed 35 years ago, exceeding its operational life and requiring comprehensive replacement.

DJB assured of undertaking the work relating to replacement of water distribution network and prioritising the damaged sections based on availability of budget.

The court directed the DJB to file an affidavit giving the timeline in which the entire water distribution network in the area would be replaced.

"We also direct that authorities of DJB should be vigilant and take appropriate measures to check that booster pumps are not used during non-supply hours by the residents of the area and if any resident is found indulging in this, necessary action be taken in this regard," the bench said.

The matter will be heard on August 13.

The court had previously directed the DJB to ensure that pure drinking water to the residents.

Advocate Dhruv Gupta filed a PIL, arguing the health and safety of the residents of Yojana Vihar, Anand Vihar, Jagriti Enclave and other nearby areas in east Delhi were at risk due to the contamination.

