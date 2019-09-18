Yogi Adityanath Will Go To Uttarakhand If UP Enacts Citizens List: AAP MP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP was spreading anarchy in the name of NRC.

Alleging that the ruling BJP was spreading "anarchy" in the name of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said if it was implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would have to go to Uttarakhand.

"The BJP is spreading anarchy in the name of NRC. It has a number of anomalies. The country cannot move forward with it," Mr Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

"The BJP talks of the interest of Hindus, but in Assam, 18 lakh Hindus were made refugees. Most of them belonged to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the AAP leader claimed.

About Mr Adityanath's recent remark that he would implement the NRC in the state, if needed, Mr Singh said, "If it is implemented in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister will have to go to Uttarakhand, from where he hails."

Padma Shri awardees, Kargil war veterans and Assam agitation activists were made refugees all of a sudden, he claimed, adding, "The BJP only wants to create instability and spread hatred."

Mr Singh termed the 100 days of the Narendra Modi government's second term at the Centre as the "100 days" horror movie.

He also attacked the Centre for the current economic slowdown in the country and claimed that incidents of crime had risen by 35 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

