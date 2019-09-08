Yogi Adityanath, UP Ministers Turn Students, Take Lessons At IIM Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath and his colleagues took management lessons at IIM Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues on Sunday took lessons in governance and leadership at the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow. The lessons were part of a leadership development programme, Manthan. The session was conducted by senior faculty of the business school.

"It is the first time that a state government, in order to enhance its political leadership, has decided to seek training from one of the country's best management institutes," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

"Every incident in life offers an opportunity to learn something. Whenever there is an opportunity to learn, it should be grabbed. Training programmes like these will prove beneficial for the state's holistic development," Mr Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister said his government is making a sincere effort to make Uttar Pradesh the best state in the country.

"For this, the state government is taking assistance from IIM to understand governance, management, leadership abilities and public partnership in a better way," he said.

Mr Adityanath said his government is working for people with the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas".

IIM Lucknow Director Archana Shukla said people have huge expectations from a political leader. "The Manthan programme will play an important role in fulfilling these expectations," Ms Shukla said.

Uttar Pradesh is the backbone of the country and only by contributing to its development can we become partners in development of the nation, she said. As part of the programme, Mr Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues will be attending two more sessions.

