IIM Lucknow Launches Venture Capital And Private Equity Programme

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) in collaboration with Emeritus has launched a programme in Venture Capital and Private Equity (VCPE). The course has been designed to create professionals for the rising demand for investment and finance. As per the details shared by the institute, the country's venture capital and private equity (VCPE) market is projected to reach USD 232 billion by 2030.

The programme will begin from March 31, 2026. Candidates are required to pay a programme fee of Rs 3,20,000 plus GST for the nine month programme.

The live online programme will run for a period of nine-month, featuring a three-day in-campus immersion. The course will cover market assessment and deal sourcing to valuation, portfolio management and exit strategies. The curriculum blends faculty-led instruction with hands-on workshops and a guided capstone project. Participants will emerge with both strategic insight and practical execution skills essential for success in India's rapidly evolving VCPE landscape.

Key features

Comprehensive VCPE Learning: A 10-module journey covering venture capital, private equity, fund structuring, due diligence, AI in investing, and impact capital.

Practical, Hands-On Experience: Workshops on valuation, deal structuring, fundraising, and negotiations.

Capstone Project: Team-based fund simulation to apply classroom concepts to real-world scenarios.

Immersive Campus Experience: Three-day in-person residency at IIM Lucknow focused on leadership, collaboration, and networking.

Distinguished Faculty: Learn from IIM Lucknow professors and leading industry practitioners.

Recognised Credential: Certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow, with optional Executive Alumni status.

Learning outcomes

Participants will:

Master the end-to-end VCPE process - from sourcing and valuation to portfolio management and exits.

Develop a strategic lens to assess investment opportunities across emerging and mature sectors.

Apply ethics, governance, and ESG frameworks to responsible investing.

Build decision-making, communication, and leadership capabilities essential for fund management.

Programme Details