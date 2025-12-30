IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For PhD Admissions, Check Financial Support

IIM Lucknow PhD Admissions 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications for admission to its Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD) for the 2026 batch. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their completed applications till February 16, 2026. The programme is scheduled to commence in June 2026.

According to the institute, the list of shortlisted candidates will be announced in the first week of March 2026. Personal interviews will be conducted in the first week of April 2026, while the final list of selected candidates will be released in the third week of April 2026. The deadline for accepting the offer and paying the prescribed fees will fall in the first week of May 2026. Only shortlisted or selected candidates will be notified through email.

Areas Of Specialisation

Agri-Business Management

Economics and Business Environment

Business Sustainability

Communication

Decision Sciences

Finance and Accounting

Human Resource Management

Information Technology and Systems

Marketing Management

Operations and Supply Chain Management

Strategic Management

Financial Support

IIM Lucknow offers institutional financial support to full-time PhD scholars. The support includes:

Monthly stipend: Rs 35,000/Rs 40,000

Contingency grant: Rs 50,000

One-time computer purchase grant: Rs 50,000

Combined travel grant: Rs 1.60 lakh

Domestic travel grant: Rs 1.60 lakh

Data collection grant: Rs 50,000

Rankings

IIM Lucknow continues to feature among leading management institutions:

57th rank in the Financial Times (FT) Global B-School Rankings 2025 (Top 100)

26th rank in LinkedIn Global B-School Rankings 2025 (Top 100)

5th rank in NIRF among India's top management institutes

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet one of the following qualifications:

Master's degree or equivalent in any discipline with at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST candidates), or

Bachelor's degree in Engineering with 75% marks (70% for SC/ST candidates), or

Professional qualifications such as CA, ICWA or CS with at least 55% marks.

Additionally, candidates must have secured a minimum of 55% marks in all public examinations starting from the secondary level. While not mandatory, prior work experience in industry or academia will be given due weight during selection.

Entrance Exam Requirement

Shortlisting for interviews will be based on valid scores in CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT, or JRF/SRF (UGC/CSIR/ICAR). Only scores obtained on or after January 1, 2024 will be considered valid.

Overseas applicants, including NRIs and foreign nationals, will be assessed based on GMAT or GRE scores obtained within the previous one year.

Age Limit And Application Fee

Applicants must be below 55 years of age as on June 30, 2026. The application fee is Rs 1,000 for general candidates and Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates, payable online.

Programme Duration and Facilities

The PhD is a full-time residential programme. Candidates admitted in the first year are expected to complete the programme in four and a half years, while those admitted in the second year are expected to complete it in three and a half years. The first two years focus on coursework, followed by research and thesis work.

IIM Lucknow also provides on-campus hostel facilities, including accommodation for married students along with their immediate family.

Candidates are advised to check the official IIM Lucknow website for detailed guidelines and application process.