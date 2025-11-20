IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For PhD Programme For 2026 Session, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications for its Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD) for the 2026 academic session. The 27th batch will start in June 2026, and application window is now open on the institute's official website.

Specialisations Offered

The PhD programme covers a wide range of domains, including:

Agri-Business Management

Business Sustainability

Communication

Decision Sciences (OR/Statistics)

Economics & Business Environment

Finance & Accounting

Human Resource Management

Information Technology & Systems

Marketing Management

Operations & Supply Chain Management

Strategic Management

Reservation will apply as per Government of India norms.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet one of the following requirements:

A Master's degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks

A Bachelor's degree in Engineering/four-year graduate degree with 75% marks

Professional qualifications such as CA, ICWA, CS with a minimum 55% marks, along with a BCom degree

A full-time PGDM (two or three-year) from any IIM with CGPA 6/10 or 60%

PGP-WE (earlier WMP) from IIM Lucknow with a minimum CGPA 6

All candidates must have secured at least 55% marks in all public examinations from Class 10 onwards.

Applicants must not be older than 55 years as on June 30, 2026.

Admission Process

Shortlisting will be based on valid scores in one of the following exams:

CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT, or JRF/SRF (UGC/CSIR/ICAR).

Only scores obtained on or after January 1, 2024 will be considered.

Candidates applying under eligibility routes 4 and 5 (PGDM/PGP-WE graduates from IIMs) are exempt from submitting any test score.



They must provide:

A certificate confirming the programme was full-time

The official percentage conversion formula from the respective IIM

The programme is also open to overseas applicants, including NRIs

and foreign nationals, who will be considered based on GMAT/GRE scores obtained within the previous one year.

Financial Support

Full tuition fee waiver

Fellowship

Grants for attending national and international conferences

Computer grant

Family health insurance

NRI and foreign applicants will need to bear all expenses, including tuition fees.

Application Fee And How To Apply

Rs 1,000 (General)

Rs 500 (SC/ST)

Applications can be submitted online through the official link:

Last Date

The deadline to submit the completed application form is February 16, 2026.