IIM Lucknow Admission 2025: Applications Begin For PhD Programme In Management

IIM Lucknow Admission 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has commenced the application process for admission to its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme in management. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, iiml.ac.in. The last date to submit the online application is February 23, 2025.

IIM Lucknow Admission 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, iiml.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'IIM Lucknow PhD Admission 2025' link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Register yourself and generate your login credentials

Step 5. Log in to your account and fill in your personal details

Step 6. Make the payment and save the application form

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference

IIM Lucknow Admission 2025: Selection Process

The official notification states: "Applicants will be shortlisted for the selection interview on the basis of a valid score from one of the following exams: Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted by IIMs, GATE, GRE, GMAT, or JRF/SRF (UGC/CSIR/ICAR). Scores from any of these examinations, including CAT, taken during the last two years (i.e., on or after January 1, 2023) will only be considered valid."

IIM Lucknow Admission 2025: Application Fee

General candidates: Rs 1,000

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: Rs 500

IIM Lucknow Admission 2025: Age Limit

Candidates should not exceed 55 years of age as of June 30, 2025.

Fee waivers, fellowships, and generous financial grants are offered for participation in domestic and international conferences, along with provisions for a computer grant and family health insurance. However, NRIs and foreign candidates are required to bear all expenses, including tuition fees.