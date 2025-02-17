IIM Raipur Invites Applications For PhD Programme, Check Details

IIM Raipur Admission 2025: IIM Raipur has opened the application process for admission to its PhD programme in Management for the academic year 2024-2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, iimraipur.ac.in.

The four-year PhD program is designed for management students, offering a blend of scholarly learning and managerial, entrepreneurial, and professional expertise to enhance their academic careers.

Key Dates

Application Deadline: May 10, 2025

Personal Interview (PI): May 26 to 28, 2025

Result Declaration: June 5, 2025

Onboarding and Commencement of Classes: June 22, 2025

The official notification states: "The PhD Programme of IIM Raipur aims to admit individuals with exceptional academic backgrounds, strong motivation and discipline, and the potential to become excellent researchers at the international level. IIM Raipur will be happy to welcome research scholars from diverse academic backgrounds, including social sciences, humanities, physical and mathematical sciences, engineering, and other disciplines."

Areas of Specialisation

Economics & Public Policy

Finance and Accounting

Information Systems

HRM & OB

Humanities & Liberal Arts, including Business Communication

Marketing Management

Operations and Quantitative Techniques

Strategic Management

Program Duration

The program is typically completed within four years. However, extensions may be granted in exceptional circumstances.

Financial Support

During the first and second years, a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month is provided. In the third and fourth years, this amount increases to Rs 55,000 per month upon the successful completion of the Comprehensive Exam. Additionally, a total of Rs 2,00,000 is allocated for participation in international and national conferences, as well as doctoral colloquiums, over the entire four-year period. A one-time contingency grant of up to Rs 50,000 is also provided for the purchase of a laptop or PC.