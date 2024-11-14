IIM Raipur Inviting Applications For PhD In Management Practice Track

IIM Raipur has invited applications for admission to PhD programme in Management (Practice Track) of IIM Raipur for the academic year 2024-2025. The four-year PhD program is designed for experienced management professionals and helps them explore their educational career through a combination of scholarly learning with practical managerial, entrepreneurial, and professional expertise.



The deadline to complete the application process for admission to the PhD programme has been extended until November 17, 2024.



Students with a Master's degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field, or a Bachelor's degree in engineering (BE/ BTECH/BARCH) from a recognized institution, or working professionals having CA/ICWA, PGP/EPGP/PGPWE from IIMs with more than six years of work experience in managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience or in any industry are eligible for the PhD program.

The doctoral program in Management (Practice Track) offers specialization in various domains like Economics & Public Policy, Finance and Accounting, Information Systems, Human Resource Management (HRM) & Organizational Behaviour (OB), Humanities & Liberal Arts (Including Business Communication) Marketing Management, Operations and Quantitative Techniques, Strategic Management.

The program provides an excellent opportunity for professionals with management and entrepreneurial backgrounds to contribute to the world of academics and research by leveraging their domain expertise and deepening their theoretical and methodological knowledge in management. The participants will gain the tools and knowledge required for impactful research.