Advertisement

IIM Raipur Inviting Applications For PhD In Management Practice Track

The deadline to complete the application process for admission to the PhD programme has been extended until November 17, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIM Raipur Inviting Applications For PhD In Management Practice Track
The four-year PhD program is designed for experienced management professionals.
New Delhi:

IIM Raipur has invited applications for admission to PhD programme in Management (Practice Track) of IIM Raipur for the academic year 2024-2025. The four-year PhD program is designed for experienced management professionals and helps them explore their educational career through a combination of scholarly learning with practical managerial, entrepreneurial, and professional expertise. 

The deadline to complete the application process for admission to the PhD programme has been extended until November 17, 2024.

Students with a Master's degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field, or a Bachelor's degree in engineering (BE/ BTECH/BARCH) from a recognized institution, or working professionals having CA/ICWA, PGP/EPGP/PGPWE from IIMs with more than six years of work experience in managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience or in any industry are eligible for the PhD program.

The doctoral program in Management (Practice Track) offers specialization in various domains like Economics & Public Policy, Finance and Accounting, Information Systems, Human Resource Management (HRM) & Organizational Behaviour (OB), Humanities & Liberal Arts (Including Business Communication) Marketing Management, Operations and Quantitative Techniques, Strategic Management.

The program provides an excellent opportunity for professionals with management and entrepreneurial backgrounds to contribute to the world of academics and research by leveraging their domain expertise and deepening their theoretical and methodological knowledge in management. The participants will gain the tools and knowledge required for impactful research. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIM Raipur, PhD Programme, PhD At IIM Raipur
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com