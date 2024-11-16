Advertisement

IIM Raipur Admission: Registration Deadline For PhD In Management (Practice Track) Tomorrow, Check Details

The PhD in Management (Practice Track) at IIM Raipur is divided into two phases: coursework and thesis research.

The four-year PhD program is designed for experienced management professionals.
IIM Raipur Admission: IIM Raipur will close the application window for admission to its PhD programme in Management (Practice Track) for the academic year 2024-2025 tomorrow. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, iimraipur.ac.in.

The four-year PhD program is designed for experienced management professionals, offering a blend of scholarly learning and practical managerial, entrepreneurial, and professional expertise to enhance their educational careers.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Applicants must meet one of the following qualifications:
  • A Master's degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field
  • A Bachelor's degree in engineering (BE/BTECH/BARCH) from a recognised institution
  • Working professionals with CA/ICWA qualifications, or PGP/EPGP/PGPWE from IIMs, along with more than six years of managerial, entrepreneurial, or professional experience in any industry

Areas Of Specialisation

  • Economics & Public Policy
  • Finance and Accounting
  • Information Systems
  • HRM & OB
  • Humanities & Liberal Arts, including Business Communication
  • Marketing Management
  • Operations and Quantitative Techniques
  • Strategic Management

Program Duration

The program is typically completed within four years. However, extensions may be granted in exceptional circumstances.

Curriculum

The PhD in Management (Practice Track) at IIM Raipur is divided into two phases: coursework and thesis research. The first year, divided into Terms 1, 2, and 3, focuses on mandatory coursework. From the second year onwards, participants work on their thesis research after passing the Comprehensive Qualifying Examination.

This program offers professionals with management and entrepreneurial backgrounds a platform to contribute to academia and research. By leveraging their domain expertise, participants will deepen their theoretical and methodological knowledge in management and acquire the tools required for impactful research.

