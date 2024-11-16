IIM Raipur Admission: Registration Deadline For PhD In Management (Practice Track) Tomorrow, Check Details

The four-year PhD program is designed for experienced management professionals, offering a blend of scholarly learning and practical managerial, entrepreneurial, and professional expertise to enhance their educational careers.
Eligibility Criteria
- Applicants must meet one of the following qualifications:
- A Master's degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field
- A Bachelor's degree in engineering (BE/BTECH/BARCH) from a recognised institution
- Working professionals with CA/ICWA qualifications, or PGP/EPGP/PGPWE from IIMs, along with more than six years of managerial, entrepreneurial, or professional experience in any industry
Areas Of Specialisation
- Economics & Public Policy
- Finance and Accounting
- Information Systems
- HRM & OB
- Humanities & Liberal Arts, including Business Communication
- Marketing Management
- Operations and Quantitative Techniques
- Strategic Management
Program Duration
The program is typically completed within four years. However, extensions may be granted in exceptional circumstances.
Curriculum
The PhD in Management (Practice Track) at IIM Raipur is divided into two phases: coursework and thesis research. The first year, divided into Terms 1, 2, and 3, focuses on mandatory coursework. From the second year onwards, participants work on their thesis research after passing the Comprehensive Qualifying Examination.
This program offers professionals with management and entrepreneurial backgrounds a platform to contribute to academia and research. By leveraging their domain expertise, participants will deepen their theoretical and methodological knowledge in management and acquire the tools required for impactful research.