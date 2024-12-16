IIM Raipur Introduces Free Advanced Courses For Entrepreneurs, MSMEs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) under the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP), has launched two advanced development courses for aspiring entrepreneurs and MSMEs. These fee-waiver programmes aim to equip participants with the skills and strategies needed to successfully establish and scale ventures.

The two programmes are:

Advanced E-SDP for New Venture Creation

Duration: February 3-7, 2025

This five-day course is designed for budding entrepreneurs, covering key areas such as marketing, financing, leadership, operational efficiency, and legal compliance.

Advanced MDP For Business Scale-Up For MSMEs

Duration: February 3-8, 2025

Focus:

Aimed at MSME owners and managers, this six-day programme addresses growth challenges, scalable business models, and sustainable strategies, including opportunity identification, securing finances, and overcoming family business issues.

Eligibility: The courses are open to Indian citizens aged 18 and above with a graduation degree. Preference is given to individuals from Chhattisgarh and underrepresented groups such as SC, ST, OBC, women, and persons with disabilities.

Application Deadline: January 12, 2025

These offline programmes are aligned with India's National Education Policy 2020 and the "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision to empower MSMEs and foster a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. For further information, applicants can visit IIM Raipur's official website.