IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For 42 Contractual Posts Across Multiple Departments

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML), is inviting applications from qualified professionals for engagement at various positions at the institute. The vacancies are open for a total of 42 roles at IIM campuses in Lucknow and Noida. Candidates between the age group of 35-45 years with relevant educational qualification and work experience are eligible to apply. The positions are purely contractual in nature, initially for a period of one-year which can be extended for a year-to-year basis for three years.

Selection process

The selection of eligible candidates will be conducted through an interview process. The interviews can be conducted in online, offline or in multiple phases. The institute may further conduct a written test and/or skill test for the candidates shortlisted in the interview.

The final selection of the candidate will require applicants to produce all original certificates, degrees and other documents pertaining to their educational/professional qualifications, work experience, age, caste etc for verification purposes.

Deadline

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form on or before January 19, 2026 by 5 pm through the Google form link- https://forms.gle/UpjEtt2piyErNnP3A

Vacant posts

Applications are invited for the following posts:

Manager (International Accreditation and Rankings-IA&R) - 1 Post (UR)

Deputy Manager (International Accreditation and Rankings-IA&R) - 1 Post (UR)

Deputy Manager (Management Development Programmes-MDP) - 1 Post (UR)

Deputy Manager (Corporate Communications & Media Relations-CCMR) - 1 Post (UR)

Assistant Horticulture Officer- 1 Post (UR)

Assistant Manager (MDP) - 1 Post (UR)

Assistant Manager (Human Resources-HR) - 1 Post (UR)

Assistant Manager (Law & Liaison) - 1 Post (UR)

Junior Manager (Website Front-End Developer) - 1 Post (UR)

Junior Manager (Web Application Backend Developer) - 1 Post (UR)

Junior Manager (Application System Integrator) - 1 Post (UR)

Junior Manager (Network and Security Administrator) - 1 Post (SC)

Junior Manager (Systems & Endpoint Engineer, Server, Data Center & Device Management) - 1 Post (SC)

Junior Manger (Corporate Relations) - 1 Post (UR)

Junior Manager (Finance) - 2 Post (UR-1, OBC or ST-1)

Junior Manager (Civil Engineering) for Project Division - 1 Post (UR)

Junior Manager (Electrical Engineering) for Project Division- 1 Post (UR)

Junior Manager (Mechanical Engineering) for Project Division- 1 Post (OBC)

Junior Manager (Civil Engineering) for Dean (Infrastructure) Office - 1 Post (UR)

Programme Assistant (Post Graduate Programmes-PGP)- 2 Posts (UR-1, OBC-1)

Programme Assistant (Dean Faculty Office)- 1 Post (UR)

Programme Assistant (Corporate Relations) - 1 Post (UR)

Programme Assistant (Human Resources-HR)-1 Post (UR)

Programme Assistant (Programme Coordination) for Management Development Programmes (MDP) Office-2 Posts (UR-1, OBC-1)

Programme Assistant (Programme & Operations) for Management Development Programmes (MDP) Office- 1 Post (ST)

Programme Assistant (Admissions) -2 Posts (UR-1, SC-1)

Programme Assistant (Estate Management)-1 Post (UR)

Programme Assistant (Sanitation Services)-1 Post (SC)

Programme Assistant (Transport & Security) -1 Post (OBC)

Programme Assistant (Library)- 1 Post (OBC)

Programme Assistant (Finance)-1 Post (UR)

Programme Assistant (Centre for Food & Agribusiness Management-CFAM)-1 Post (UR)

Programme Assistant (Dean-Infrastructure Office)-1 Post (UR)

Programme Assistant (Corporate Communications & Media Relations-CCMR)- 1 Post (UR)

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IIM Lucknow for complete details about the educational qualifications, salary and other details.