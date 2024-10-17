Online Applications Underway For Faculty Recruitment At IIM Jammu, Check Last Date To Apply

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has invited applications for the positions of professors, professor of practice in the areas of Business Communication, Business Policy and Strategy, Business Law, Economics and Business Environment, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Accounting, IT Systems and Analytics, Marketing, OB/HRM and Operations and Supply Chain. The deadline to fill the application form is October 31, 2024.

Minimum qualifications and experience requirements for faculty positions



Professors

PhD in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 10 years of post-PhD teaching/research/industrial experience of which at least 4 years post PhD experience should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore and IISERs or at an equivalent level.

The post of professor is entitled for a pay scale between Rs 1,59,100-2,20,200.

Professor of Practice

The individual must have substantial relevant experience (minimum 20 years for Professor of Practice with at least 5 years at a senior level position) in industry or government. PhD in the appropriate branch is desirable, but not essential. Depending on the relevant years of experience with demonstrated understanding of and impact on practice and has the interest and potential to teach Leadership Development Program (LDP) courses, the candidate could be called 'Professor of Practice'.

Senior Consultants

Senior academicians and professionals having a postgraduate in any stream or PhD from reputed institute / university are eligible for the post of Senior Consultants. Candidate will be entitled for a salary of Rs 1,50,000 per month.

Senior Consultant will be given responsibility to head a ‘Centre of Excellence' or any major activity of the institute and may be designated as head of the centre or the activity. He/she will teach a minimum two courses in UG/PG programs, conduct at least one MDP and organise one international conference per year on the contemporary issues relevant to the institute.



IIM Jammu is an Institute of National Importance, has been established by the Government of India, Ministry of Education in 2016 at Jammu.



