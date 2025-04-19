Baroda University Invites Applications For 819 Faculty Posts For 2025-26 Session

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU) is currently accepting applications for 819 faculty positions for the academic year 2025-2026. The recruitment drive covers multiple departments, including Law, Arts, Science, and Technology. All appointments will be on a temporary basis for 11 months. The application process began on April 15 and will end on April 30. Interested candidates are required to submit their applications through the university's recruitment portal.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess the relevant degrees as specified by the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), or other relevant bodies such as the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), and provisions under the Gujarat Public Universities Act, 2023.

Application Fee

General Category: Rs 500

SC/ST/SEBC/EWS: Rs 250

PwBD Candidates: Exempted from fee payment

How To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application process:

Visit the official website, navigate to the MSU Baroda recruitment portal.

Create a new account using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill out the application form with academic and professional details

Upload a recent passport-sized photograph, scanned signature, and necessary certificates, including educational, experience, and category documents

Review the filled form thoroughly and submit it

Submitted applications cannot be edited later. Candidates are advised to complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

MSU Baroda Recruitment 2025- Official Notification Link 1



MSU Baroda Recruitment 2025- Official Notification Link 2

