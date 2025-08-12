How To Get A Job At UN Bodies: A Step-By-Step Guide

For many people, working with international organizations like the United Nations (UN), UNESCO, or UNICEF is more than just a job - it's an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world. These organizations offer chances to contribute to global peace, education, children's welfare, and sustainable development, while building a rewarding career. If you aspire to join their ranks, here's what you need to know to get started.

What is the United Nations (UN)?

The United Nations is the world's largest international organization focused on maintaining peace, protecting human rights, and promoting social and economic progress worldwide.

Established in 1945 after World War II, the UN currently has 193 member countries collaborating on issues like conflict resolution, climate action, humanitarian aid, and international law. Working at the UN means joining a mission that influences lives across the globe.

What is UNESCO?

UNESCO, or the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, aims to build peace through international cooperation in education, science, culture, and communication. It plays a vital role in preserving World Heritage sites, promoting literacy, and ensuring access to quality education.

What is UNICEF?

UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, is dedicated to safeguarding children's rights and improving their health, education, and overall well-being. UNICEF was founded in 1946 and helps people in over 190 countries, especially in emergencies and difficult situations. Joining UNICEF means committing to a future where every child can grow, learn, and thrive.

Steps To Apply

1. Explore the official websites of the UN, UNESCO, and UNICEF. These sites regularly list job openings, internships, and volunteer opportunities suited to different skills and experience levels.



2. Create an online profile on the respective recruitment portals. Submit your personal details, educational background, and work experience. Keep your CV updated and write a cover letter that highlights your passion for the organization's mission.

3. Apply for suitable positions and monitor your application status through the portals. Be ready for multi-stage selection processes that may include written tests, interviews, and assessment centers.

Candidates interested in careers at these prestigious organizations should regularly check the official websites for new job announcements and application deadlines.