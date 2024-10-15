Advertisement

IIM Lucknow To close Applications For Various Faculty Positions Today, Check Details To Apply

The faculty positions are open at the level of professor, associate professor and assistant professor (Grade 1 and 2).

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIM Lucknow To close Applications For Various Faculty Positions Today, Check Details To Apply
The Professor will be entitled to a salary of academic level 14A.
New Delhi:

IIM Lucknow will close the applications for various faculty positions at the institutes' Finance and Accounting, Human Resource Management, Information Technology and Systems Legal Management, Marketing and Strategic Management today. The faculty positions are open at the level of professor, associate professor and assistant professor (Grade 1 and 2). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information  

Professor
A minimum of ten years teaching/ research/ professional experience of which at least four years is at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore, NITIE Mumbai, IISERs or at an equivalent level. The Professor will be entitled to a salary of academic level 14A (Rs 1,59,100 - Rs 2,20,200).

Associate Professor
A minimum of six years teaching/ research/ professional experience of which at least three years should be at the level of Assistant Professor Grade I or equivalent as on the date of application. The Associate Professor will be entitled for a salary of academic level 13A2 (Rs 1,39,600 - Rs 2,11,300).

Assistant Professor Grade I
A minimum of three years teaching/ research/ professional experience excluding the experience gained while pursuing PhD is required for the post. Candidate should have demonstrated research capabilities in terms of publications in reputed journals and refereed conferences. The Assistant Professor will be entitled for a salary of academic level 12 (Rs 1,01,500 - Rs 1,67,400).

Assistant Professor Grade II
Candidate not eligible for Assistant Professor Grade 1 may be appointed as Assistant Professor Grade 2. At the entry level the applicant may be placed in the academic level 10 or 11 with appropriate pay based on post PhD experience. After 3 years in academic level 10 and 11 together, he may be brought on regular position as Assistant Professor Grade I in Academic Level 12.
The salary would be academic level 10 (Rs 57,700 - Rs 98,200) or academic level 11 (Rs 68,900 - Rs 1,17,200).

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIM Lucknow, IIM Jobs, Faculty Jobs
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
OSSC CGL: Odisha Staff Selection Commission Releases Admit Card For CGL 2024
IIM Lucknow To close Applications For Various Faculty Positions Today, Check Details To Apply
MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Choice-Filling Window Closes Today, Check Details
Next Article
MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Choice-Filling Window Closes Today, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com