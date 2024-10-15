IIM Lucknow To close Applications For Various Faculty Positions Today, Check Details To Apply

IIM Lucknow will close the applications for various faculty positions at the institutes' Finance and Accounting, Human Resource Management, Information Technology and Systems Legal Management, Marketing and Strategic Management today. The faculty positions are open at the level of professor, associate professor and assistant professor (Grade 1 and 2). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information



Professor

A minimum of ten years teaching/ research/ professional experience of which at least four years is at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore, NITIE Mumbai, IISERs or at an equivalent level. The Professor will be entitled to a salary of academic level 14A (Rs 1,59,100 - Rs 2,20,200).



Associate Professor

A minimum of six years teaching/ research/ professional experience of which at least three years should be at the level of Assistant Professor Grade I or equivalent as on the date of application. The Associate Professor will be entitled for a salary of academic level 13A2 (Rs 1,39,600 - Rs 2,11,300).



Assistant Professor Grade I

A minimum of three years teaching/ research/ professional experience excluding the experience gained while pursuing PhD is required for the post. Candidate should have demonstrated research capabilities in terms of publications in reputed journals and refereed conferences. The Assistant Professor will be entitled for a salary of academic level 12 (Rs 1,01,500 - Rs 1,67,400).



Assistant Professor Grade II

Candidate not eligible for Assistant Professor Grade 1 may be appointed as Assistant Professor Grade 2. At the entry level the applicant may be placed in the academic level 10 or 11 with appropriate pay based on post PhD experience. After 3 years in academic level 10 and 11 together, he may be brought on regular position as Assistant Professor Grade I in Academic Level 12.

The salary would be academic level 10 (Rs 57,700 - Rs 98,200) or academic level 11 (Rs 68,900 - Rs 1,17,200).