Delhi University College Hiring Assistant Professors, Check Key Details

Aryabhatta College, affiliated with the University of Delhi, is currently accepting applications for 28 assistant professor positions across various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for submitting the application form is December 27. This opportunity is available under Pay Level 10, as specified by the 7th Central Pay Commission, providing an excellent career path for those interested in academia.

The University of Delhi is inviting applications from qualified candidates who meet its academic requirements. This recruitment spans a wide range of fields, including humanities, sciences, commerce, and more.

Delhi University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Go to the official website.

Click on the related link on the homepage.

Select "New Login."

Complete the application form.

Upload all necessary documents.

Pay the required application fee and submit.

Download the submitted application form for future reference.

Applicants are advised to submit their applications before the deadline. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for further assessment, including interviews, following the university's process.