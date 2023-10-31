'Yogi Adityanath Got Emotional...': Kangana Ranaut At 'Tejas' Screening

Yogi Adityanath could be seen gifting the actor a special token of appreciation.

Actor Kangana Ranaut hosted a special screening of her upcoming action thriller film 'Tejas' for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Post the screening of the film, Kangana revealed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got emotional while watching the film.

Talking to ANI, she said, "CM Yogi Adityanath got emotional while watching the movie. He has assured us that he will support us and will motivate the nationalists to connect with the film...It is not a film on women empowerment, it is a film about women's power..."

Taking to Instagram, Kangana also shared a string of pictures from the special screening which she captioned, "Today hosted a screening of #tejas a film based on a soldier / Martyr's life for honourable Chief Minister @myogi_adityanath ji. As you can see in the first picture Maharaj ji couldn't hold back his tears in the last monologue of Tejas." Ek soldier kya chahta hai". Maharaj ji hamare sainikon ka sahas, shaurya aur balidan dekh kar itne bhaavuk ho gye ki unki aankhein chalak aayi. Dhanyawaad maharaj ji apki prashansa aur aashirwaad se hum dhanya ho gye."

In the first picture, Kangana was seen sitting along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the other team members.

In other pictures, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could be seen gifting the actor a special token of appreciation.

Recently, before the release of the film, Kangana hosted a special screening of the film for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Indian Air Force Officers at the Indian Airforce Auditorium in Delhi.

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Apart from that, Kangana also has 'Emergency' in her kitty.

