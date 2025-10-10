'FIR Lacks Key Details': Wife Of Haryana IPS Officer Who Died By Suicide

The wife of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself after accusing senior officers of "mental harassment" in a suicide note, has said that the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case contains "incomplete information".

In a letter to Chandigarh's Senior Superintendent of Police on Friday, Amneet P Kumar, a senior bureaucrat in the Haryana government, said the names of the accused persons have not been "mentioned clearly" in the FIR copy provided to her.

"The document lacks the necessary details required for a fair and transparent investigation," she said, hours after the FIR named Haryana's top cop, Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, and head of Rohtak police, Narendra Bijarnia, among others, for abetment to suicide and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the death of the 2001-batch officer.

The case was filed after a 'final note' left behind by 52-year-old Kumar, who allegedly shot himself at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, named "senior officers" from the state and detailed "mental harassment and humiliation" he allegedly faced over the past few years.

"As per my complaint, the names of the accused (1) Shatrujeet Kapur (2) Narendra Bijarnia persons have not been entered in the FIR, that was trigger point for his suicide. As per the prescribed FIR document format, all accused should be clearly listed under Column No. 7. It is therefore requested that the FIR be amended to accurately reflect the names of all accused individuals in the proper section," Amneet Kumar told the senior police officer.

She also said the section mentioned under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR is "diluted".

The appropriate section applicable in this case is Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as amended, she said.

The IAS officer said the sections must be added accordingly to ensure the "correct legal provisions" are applied.

She also said the "final note", which was recovered from her husband's pocket, and the one that was found in his laptop bag have so far not been provided to her.

"I have not received any copy of the said "Final Notes" to compare it with the version referenced in the FIR," she said.

Amneet Kumar on Thursday had sought Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's intervention to ensure that an FIR is filed against those named in the "suicide note".

Y Puran Kumar's Suicide Note

Y Puran Kumar left an eight-page "final note", accusing 10 senior and retired police officers of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation, and atrocities", sources said.

Kumar, who was recently posted as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak, said that the "caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, and targeted mental harassment and atrocities" against him started when he visited a temple in an Ambala police station in 2020.

"The caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities started by Sh Manoj Yadava, the then DGP Haryana, continues against me till date by other officers of Haryana cadre. Sh Rajeev Arora, IAS (retd) the then ACS Home did not even sanction me earned leave on time due to which I could not even visit my father for the last time before his death, this causes me continued immense pain and mental harassment and is an irreparable loss till date. This was also intimated to all concerned in writing, including to the then Chief Secretary of Haryana, but no action was taken," Kumar wrote in the suicide note.

He said the alleged caste-based discrimination, public humiliation and targeted mental harassment against him were continued by Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and IPS officers Amitabh Dhillon and Sanjay Kumar. He said this harassment was related to the allotment of an official vehicle and accommodation to him.

Kumar also alleged that "mischievous anonymous and pseudo anonymous complaints" were generated against him.

"This is the extent of targeted vindictive and revengeful mental harassment, humiliation and atrocities being committed against Scheduled Caste officers like me... thereby compelling me to take this extreme decision today," he wrote.

The IPS officer wrote that he had been informed that DGP Kapur had ordered the withdrawal of a police officer temporarily attached with me. He said a police officer had also warned him "to be careful and cautious" as DGP Kapur and other IPS officers "are totally geared up to harm me and my family."

He said the top officers mentioned in the note "are responsible for compelling, abetting and forcing me to take this extreme step due to their actions."

"Even during the interim period I thought over carefully and was convinced that I cannot bear this continued and concerted conspiracy of concerned to continue with caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities any longer and hence this final decision to end it all," he wrote.

He said that he made various representations to the authorities, and all he expected was "equity of treatment."

"Instead of addressing the same, all the representations and complaints in this regard were ignored and are being used vindictively and in a revengeful manner against me in a malafide manner," Kumar wrote.