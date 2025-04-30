World Leaders Calls S Jaishankar, Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received calls from various world leaders condemning the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

Mr Jaishankar stated that India is determined to bring the perpetrators, planners, and backers of this attack to justice.

Mr Jaishankar received a call from the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

In a post on X, he said, "Received a call from UN SG Antonio Guterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice."

Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres.

Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability.

India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice.

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025

Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres.



Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability.



India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025



Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, also called Jaishankar and discussed the need to counter terrorism in all forms.

"Deeply appreciate the conversation with DPM & FM Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE. Discussed the need to counter terrorism effectively in all its forms and manifestations."

Deeply appreciate the conversation with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE.

Discussed the need to counter terrorism effectively in all its forms and manifestations.

🇮🇳 🇦🇪

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025

Deeply appreciate the conversation with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE.



Discussed the need to counter terrorism effectively in all its forms and manifestations.



🇮🇳 🇦🇪 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025



Mr Jaishankar also thanked his Sierra Leone counterpart for their strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Spoke with FM Timothy Musa Kabba of Sierra Leone today. Thank Sierra Leone for their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Also reviewed our bilateral cooperation," he said in a post on X.

Spoke with FM @TimKabba of Sierra Leone today.

Thank Sierra Leone for their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Also reviewed our bilateral cooperation.

🇮🇳 🇸🇱

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025

Spoke with FM @TimKabba of Sierra Leone today.



Thank Sierra Leone for their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Also reviewed our bilateral cooperation.



🇮🇳 🇸🇱 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025



Ahmed Attaf, Algeria Foreign Minister also expressed his solidarity and support on Pahalgam terror attack.

"Good to speak with FM Ahmed Attaf of Algeria. Thanked him for the solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Reaffirmed our strong bilateral partnership and look forward to welcoming him in India soon."

Good to speak with FM @AhmedAttaf_Dz of Algeria.

Thanked him for the solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Reaffirmed our strong bilateral partnership and look forward to welcoming him in India soon.

🇮🇳 🇩🇿

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025

Good to speak with FM @AhmedAttaf_Dz of Algeria.



Thanked him for the solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.



Reaffirmed our strong bilateral partnership and look forward to welcoming him in India soon.



🇮🇳 🇩🇿 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025



"A warm conversation with FM Hugh Hilton Todd of Guyana today. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations," Mr Jaishankar thanked Guyana Foreign Minister in a post on X.

A warm conversation with FM Hugh Hilton Todd of Guyana today.

Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

🇮🇳 🇬🇾

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025

Good to speak with FM @AhmedAttaf_Dz of Algeria.



Thanked him for the solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.



Reaffirmed our strong bilateral partnership and look forward to welcoming him in India soon.



🇮🇳 🇩🇿 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025



EAM Jaishankar also thanked Slovenia FM for his condemnation of the dastardly attack.

"Spoke to DPM & FM Tanja Fajon of Slovenia. Thanked her for Slovenia's condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

Spoke to DPM & FM @tfajon of Slovenia.

Thanked her for Slovenia's condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

🇮🇳 🇸🇮

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025

Spoke to DPM & FM @tfajon of Slovenia.



Thanked her for Slovenia's condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.



🇮🇳 🇸🇮 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025



S Jaishankar also spoke to Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez, Panama's Foreign Minister, regarding the Pahalgam attack.

"Spoke with FM Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez of Panama this evening. Thank Panama for its expression of solidarity and support on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Looking forward to welcoming him in India," Mr Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Spoke with FM @javierachapma of Panama this evening.

Thank Panama for its expression of solidarity and support on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Looking forward to welcoming him in India.

🇮🇳 🇵🇦

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025

Spoke with FM @javierachapma of Panama this evening.



Thank Panama for its expression of solidarity and support on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.



Looking forward to welcoming him in India.



🇮🇳 🇵🇦 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025



Mr Jaishankar further received a call from Cyprus Constantinos Kombos for his support.

Thank FM @ckombos of Cyprus for his call of support and solidarity in face of the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam.

🇮🇳 🇨🇾

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025

Thank FM @ckombos of Cyprus for his call of support and solidarity in face of the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam.



🇮🇳 🇨🇾 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025



"Thank FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus for his call of support and solidarity in face of the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam," he said.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)