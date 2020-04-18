World Heritage Day: People Share Photos, Cultures Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Heritage sites across the world wear a deserted look amid lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As most countries are under lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the World Heritage Day this year is being celebrated by sharing photos, information and videos on different cultures and heritage by people from across the globe.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) has said that this year's theme on the International Day for Monuments and Sites is "Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility" which is important as an expression of our global unity in the face of the ongoing worldwide health crisis.

According to the ICOMOS website, the theme reflects the global context of heritage as part of cultural identity at a time of rapid population shift, conflict, and environmental uncertainty. "The theme recognises that heritage - whether places, landscapes, practices, or collections - are frequently connected with and valued by multiple and diverse groups and communities," it said.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu greeted people on Twitter on the occasion of World Heritage Day, saying: "On this important day, let us all make a strong resolve to protect and preserve our heritage, culture and all the monuments that stand as a testimony to our glorious past. We must remember the fact that heritage is the shared wealth of humanity."

There is a need to increase awareness on India's rich heritage, traditions and vibrant culture among the people.



I call upon the youth of the country to make productive use of this lockdown period by enhancing their knowledge on our great #heritage. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 18, 2020

The women's wing of the Congress party also took to Twitter to share a message on World Heritage Day. "Monuments are the heart and soul of a nation's history," it said. "Even though we are in lockdown, we must cherish our heritage sites, teach our future generations about them."

While it may be some time before you can visit the heritage sites in India due to the lockdown till May 3, you can celebrate the day by posting photos and information on shared cultures and shared heritage, and the heritage or practices associated with these, including short slideshows or videos on ICOMOS Photobank. You can also share virtual tours and videos of heritage places through social media to spread awareness.