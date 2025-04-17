World Heritage Day 2025: Iconic Monuments That Stood The Test Of Time

World Heritage Day, also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites (IDMS), is celebrated on April 18 every year. Its goal is to encourage individuals and local communities to cherish their cultural heritage. In addition to monument preservation, the day seeks to raise public awareness of the diversity and fragility of cultural assets.

Since 1983, the International Council on Monuments and Sites has set a theme around which events are centred on the day. The theme for World Heritage Day 2025 is "Heritage under Threat from Disasters and Conflicts: Preparedness and Learning from 60 Years of ICOMOS Actions”.

"The 2025 International Day for Monuments and Sites celebrations will focus on the 60 years of ICOMOS actions in relation to safeguarding heritage under threat of disasters and conflicts as well as its future objectives in prevention, mitigation, preparation, emergency response, and recovery that we can take to safeguard heritage in times of crisis," the organisation said on its website.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites That Stood The Test Of Time:

1. The Great Wall of China

This historic site is an architectural wonder that stretches over 13,000 kilometres. Constructed to stave off invaders, this UNESCO landmark welcomes millions of tourists each year who are awed by its panoramic vistas and historic majesty.