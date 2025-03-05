7 Magnificent Monuments Built By Indian Women That Deserve Your Attention

History often highlights male rulers, but India's landscape is dotted with awe-inspiring monuments that owe their existence to powerful women. From grand tombs to intricate temples, these structures stand as legacies of love, devotion, and ambition. Whether it was a queen honouring her husband, an empress shaping architectural trends, or a ruler strengthening her kingdom, these women left an indelible mark. Their creations continue to inspire, blending art, culture, and history in breathtaking ways. Here's a look at some of the most magnificent monuments built by Indian women.

Here Are 7 Iconic Monuments In India Built By Women:

1. Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

Before the world was awed by the Taj Mahal, there was Humayun's Tomb — a stunning 16th-century marvel commissioned by Empress Bega Begum in memory of her husband, Mughal Emperor Humayun. Designed by Persian architects, it was the first garden-tomb of India and set the stage for the grandeur that Mughal architecture became known for. With its symmetrical layout, intricate marble inlay work, and lush Charbagh gardens, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a peaceful yet grand resting place for the emperor.

Humayun's Tomb. Photo: iStock

2. Rani Ki Vav, Gujarat

Stepwell meets architectural masterpiece — Rani Ki Vav in Patan is a subterranean wonder built in the 11th century by Queen Udayamati in memory of her husband, King Bhima I. This intricately carved stepwell isn't just functional; it's a gallery of sculptures depicting Hindu deities, celestial beings, and mythical creatures. As you descend its seven levels, the carvings get more elaborate, making it feel like walking through a hidden art gallery. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it's proof that even water conservation can be breathtakingly beautiful.

3. Virupaksha Temple, Karnataka

The Virupaksha Temple, one of India's oldest functioning temples, owes its expansion and prominence to Queen Lokamahadevi in the 7th century. She commissioned the temple to celebrate her husband, King Vikramaditya II's victory over rival dynasties. Today, this towering temple stands as a centrepiece of Hampi's ruins, with its grand gopuram (gateway tower), detailed carvings, and intricate pillared halls. The temple remains a vibrant place of worship, buzzing with rituals, festivals, and even resident temple elephants.

Virupaksha Temple. Photo: iStock

4. Itimad-ud-Daula, Agra

Before Mumtaz Mahal's Taj, there was Itimad-ud-Daula — a jewel-box of a tomb built by Empress Nur Jahan for her father, Mirza Ghiyas Beg. Unlike the imposing red sandstone structures of the Mughals, this mausoleum is delicate, wrapped in white marble with intricate pietra dura (marble inlay) work that would later inspire the Taj Mahal. Standing on the banks of the Yamuna, this 17th-century tomb feels like a poetic ode to Persian elegance, proving that Nur Jahan was as much an architectural visionary as she was a political powerhouse.

5. Taj-ul-Masjid, Bhopal

Bhopal's Begums weren't just rulers; they were also patrons of art and architecture. The Taj-ul-Masjid — literally "Crown of Mosques" — was the vision of Shah Jahan Begum in the 19th century. With pink sandstone domes, towering minarets, and a sprawling courtyard, it's one of the largest mosques in India. The construction, however, spanned generations, finally being completed in the 20th century. It stands as a testament to the city's unique history of female rulers who shaped its skyline.

Mirjan Fort. Photo: iStock

6. Mirjan Fort, Karnataka

Mirjan Fort is a hidden gem with a fascinating past. Built in the 16th century under the reign of Rani Chennabhairadevi, also known as the "Pepper Queen" due to her dominance in the spice trade, this fort was a thriving centre of commerce and defence. Spread across acres of lush greenery, its high ramparts, watchtowers, and secret passageways hint at its strategic importance. Though now partially in ruins, it remains a striking reminder of the queen's indomitable spirit and Karnataka's rich history.

7. Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Kolkata

Built in the 19th century by Rani Rashmoni, the Dakshineswar Kali Temple is a striking riverside shrine dedicated to Goddess Kali. Unlike many rulers who built temples for power or conquest, Rani Rashmoni was a philanthropist who wanted to make spiritual spaces accessible to all. The temple complex, with its distinctive nine-spired design, is deeply tied to the teachings of mystic saint Ramakrishna Paramhansa. Today, it's one of Kolkata's most revered religious landmarks, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors every year.