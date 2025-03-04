10 Of The World's Most Magnificent Mosques That Will Leave You In Awe

Mosques are more than just places of prayer — they are breathtaking works of art that reflect centuries of history, culture, and craftsmanship. From intricate tilework to towering minarets, each one tells a unique story of faith and architectural brilliance. Some dazzle with ornate domes and shimmering chandeliers, while others stand out for their sheer size and grandeur. Whether perched on oceanfront cliffs, nestled in bustling city centres, or glowing under desert skies, these mosques captivate visitors with their beauty and spiritual significance. This Ramadan 2025, take a look at some of the most awe-inspiring mosques around the world that truly take your breath away.

Here Are 10 Most Beautiful Mosques In The World:

1. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, UAE

If there's one mosque that screams opulence, it's this one. With 82 white marble domes, the world's largest hand-knotted carpet, and chandeliers dripping in Swarovski crystals, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is a visual masterpiece. It can hold over 40,000 worshippers at a time, and its reflective pools create a mirror-like illusion at sunset that's simply hypnotic.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Photo: iStock

2. Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Blue Mosque), Turkey

Istanbul's most iconic mosque is a head-turner, thanks to its six minarets and over 20,000 blue Iznik tiles that give it its famous name. Built in the 17th century, the Blue Mosque still functions as a place of worship, which means visitors need to time their trip between prayer sessions. Step inside, and you'll see the stunning interplay of natural light filtering through 260 stained glass windows. It's pure magic.

3. Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, Saudi Arabia

The second holiest site in Islam, this mosque in Medina is where the Prophet Muhammad is buried. Originally built in 622 CE, it has been expanded several times and now features a stunning green dome, intricately designed interiors, and giant retractable umbrellas that provide shade to thousands of worshippers. The atmosphere here is one of deep spirituality and peace.

4. Hassan II Mosque, Morocco

Perched on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, this Casablanca mosque is an architectural showstopper. It has the world's second-tallest minaret (210 metres), and part of its prayer hall extends over the water. At night, a laser beam from the top of the minaret points towards Mecca. The interior is just as impressive, with carved cedarwood ceilings, marble floors, and stunning mosaics that took thousands of artisans years to complete.

Hassan II Mosque. Photo: iStock

5. Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, Iran

Forget what you know about traditional mosques-this one is straight out of a dream. Nicknamed the "Pink Mosque," this 19th-century beauty in Shiraz is famous for its kaleidoscopic stained glass windows. When the morning sun hits, the prayer hall transforms into a dazzling rainbow of colours. The Persian rugs, intricate tilework, and delicate arches add to its surreal charm.

6. Badshahi Mosque, Pakistan

This 17th-century Mughal-era mosque in Lahore is as grand as they come. With its red sandstone facade, massive courtyard (one of the largest in the world), and impressive domes, it exudes old-world charm. Inside, the delicate frescoes and marble inlay work reflect the artistic brilliance of the Mughal period. It was once the largest mosque in the world, and even today, it remains one of the most awe-inspiring.

7. Jama Masjid, India

Delhi's Jama Masjid is one of the largest and most impressive mosques in India. Commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, it boasts a striking red sandstone and white marble facade, three massive domes, and two towering minarets. The mosque's vast courtyard can hold over 25,000 worshippers, making it a sight to behold, especially during Friday prayers. Climb one of the minarets for a stunning panoramic view of Old Delhi's bustling streets.

Jama Masjid. Photo: iStock

8. Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Oman

Muscat's pride and joy, this mosque blends traditional and contemporary Islamic architecture beautifully. Its standout feature? A chandelier encrusted with Swarovski crystals that once held the title of the world's largest. The main prayer hall is adorned with a handwoven Persian carpet that took 600 weavers four years to complete. The intricate calligraphy on the walls adds to its serene and elegant vibe.

9. The Great Mosque of Cordoba, Spain

A fascinating blend of Islamic and Christian architecture, this mosque-turned-cathedral is one of the most extraordinary landmarks in Spain. Its horseshoe arches, red-and-white striped columns, and intricate mihrab (prayer niche) make it a visual treat. Originally built in 784 CE, it later became a church, creating an unusual but mesmerising mix of styles.

10. Jumeirah Mosque, UAE

Dubai's most photographed mosque is a stunner, especially when lit up at dusk. Built entirely from white stone, the Jumeirah Mosque is one of the few in the UAE that welcomes non-Muslim visitors. Guided tours offer insight into Islamic culture and traditions, making it a must-visit for anyone looking to learn more about the city beyond its skyscrapers.