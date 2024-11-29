Spain's New Rules For Tourists Spark Outrage, Internet Asks For Boycott Of Country

Spain has introduced a new law for tourists visiting the country, making it mandatory for them to tell authorities about hotels they are going to stay in, the car they will rent and share several other personal details. The new rules will come into effect from December 2 and have sparked a debate on social media, especially among tourists from the UK, since it is the most popular destination for British holidaymakers. The Spanish government has said they are necessary moves to protect its citizens from organised crime and terrorism.

Spanish hotels currently ask guests for their ID cards or passport details but the new decree requires businesses to collect up to 31 pieces of data.

Social media users are slamming the "Big Brother" attitude.

"Boycott Spanish islands altogether, rather go to Turkiye anyway," one user commented. "No great loss there. I hated my two weeks on holiday there," said another.

Spain defends the new rule

In a statement, Spain's Secretaria de Estado de Seguridad (State Secretariat for Security) said, "The greatest attacks on public safety are carried out by both terrorist activity and organised crime, in both cases with a marked transnational character."

It added that foreign nationals are involved in "terrorist threats and other serious crimes".

The new rules will also be applicable on guests staying at Airbnb.

What details are being sought?

From December 2, tourists will have to share personal details such as:

Full name

Gender

Nationality

Passport number

Date of birth

Home address

Landline phone number (if you have one)

Mobile phone number

Email address

Those under the age of 14 are exempt from the new rule, but adults travelling with them must explain their relationship with children.

It is important to note that there are no penal provisions on tourists, but accommodation providers will be fined if proper data is not collected.