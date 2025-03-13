4 Historical Sites In Madhya Pradesh Secure Place In Tentative List Of UNESCO's World Heritage

UNESCO's tentative list of World Heritage Sites has included four historical sites from Madhya Pradesh, which is a major recognition of the state's rich cultural legacy. These include the Ashokan Edict sites, the Gupta period temples, the Chausath Yogini temples, and the Palace-Fortresses of Bundelas, officials announced on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the development and said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has achieved another milestone in promoting the cultural legacy on the world stage.”

Situated throughout the state, these 4 historical sites have earned a spot on the preliminary list for UNESCO's World Heritage list:

Ashokan Edict Sites

“Ashokan Edict Sites Along the Mauryan Routes” are considered India's oldest written documents, with rock and pillar inscriptions that describe Emperor Ashoka's teachings on Buddhism, government, and ethics, which were carved more than 2,200 years ago.

People can visit the Panguraria Minor Rock Edicts in Sehore, the Gujjara Minor Rock Edicts in Datia, the Rupnath Minor Rock Edicts in Jabalpur, and the Sanchi Pillars. Every location provides insight into the wisdom of Emperor Ashoka and the lasting influence of his teachings.

Chausath Yogini Temples

The Chausath Yogini temples are located in the regions of Khajuraho, Morena, Jabalpur, Mandsaur, and Shahdol, and date back to the ninth and twelfth centuries. They are known for their elaborate stone carvings, distinctive circular, open-air designs, and profound spiritual importance.

The shrines here are dedicated to 64 yoginis. The term "yogini" describes a female master of yoga and tantra. A shrine honouring Shiva and Parvati is located in the circular courtyard. There are 84 niches in the circular ring, three of which serve as two entrances to the venue. The yoginis are among the several statues that may be found in 81 of the 84 niches.

Gupta-Era Temples

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department stated that the Gupta-era temples are the Udaigiri temple in Vidisha, the Nachna temple in Panna, the Tigawa temple in Katni, the Bhumara temple in Satna, the Sakor temple in Damoh, the Deori temple in Sagar, and the Pawaya temple in Gwalior.

Situated within the main complex of the Sanchi Stupas in Madhya Pradesh, the Gupta Period Temple is another historic temple that is 1.5 kilometres from Sanchi Railway Station. Gupta Temple, also called Temple No. 17, was built in the fifth century AD and is located on the southeast side of the Mahastupa, also called the Great Stupa of Sanchi.

Palace-Fortresses of Bundelas

The Palace-Fortresses of the Bundelas, including Garhkundar, Raja Mahal, Jahangir Mahal, Datia Palace, and Dhubela Palace, exhibit a magnificent blend of Rajput and Mughal architectural styles. They perfectly capture the artistry, military prowess, and cross-cultural interaction of the Bundela era.

These magnificent landmarks, which were first submitted to ASI in 2024, are now one step closer to being recognised as UNESCO World Heritage sites, solidifying Madhya Pradesh's position as a top travel destination for history buffs and heritage lovers around.

With this most recent addition, Madhya Pradesh now has 18 UNESCO-recognized cultural sites: 15 on the Tentative List and three on the Permanent List (Khajuraho Group of Temples, Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, and Buddhist Monuments of Sanchi).