World Heritage Day 2024: All You Need To Know, Monuments To Visit

World Heritage Day 2024: The day is celebrated on April 18 every year.

The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is observed on April 18. The day was first celebrated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1983. The aim is to promote awareness about the cultural heritage and diversity on the planet.

Its objective is to inspire people and local communities to value cultural heritage in their lives. Along with monument preservation, the day also aims to increase public awareness of the diversity and vulnerability of cultural heritage.

Theme Of World Heritage Day

Since 1983, the International Council on Monuments and Sites has set a theme around which events are centred on the day. The theme for World Heritage Day 2024 is "Disasters & Conflicts Through the Lens of the Venice Charter".

"The Venice Charter emerged in 1964, two decades after WWII and in an age that promised limitless progress and economic development. Six decades later, we face a climate emergency, a growing number of natural disasters as well as conflicts destroying cultural sites and displacing communities on a massive scale. ICOMOS will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Venice Charter in 2024, which will feature as a key narrative to ICOMOS events through the year. The IDMS will kick off the official celebration, leading up to the anniversary of the Venice Charter on 31 May," the organisation said on its website.

Monuments In India

India is home to a total of 3691 monuments and sites. Of these 40 are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. As we observe World Heritage Day 2024, let's take a look at some historical monuments that you can visit in India to mark the occasion

Taj Mahal

Red Fort

Qutub Minar

Humayun's Tomb

Temples at Hampi

Sanchi Stupa

Hawa Mahal

Char Minar

Ajanta and Ellora Caves

Khajuraho Temples