World Heritage Day: All You Need To Know About This Day

World Heritage Day: The theme for 2022 is Heritage and Climate. (File)

The International Day for Monuments and Sites is observed globally on April 18 every year to promote culture and heritage. World Heritage Day is another name for it. The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), based in Paris, is the driving force behind this worldwide event.

Its goal is to encourage local communities and individuals to recognise the value of cultural heritage in their lives. The day also focuses on raising awareness about the diversity and vulnerability of cultural heritage, in addition to measures to preserve monuments.

History And Significance

In 1982, ICOMOS proposed that April 18 be designated as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. The date was adopted by UNESCO during its 22nd General Conference the following year, and it became a global event. ICOMOS has been proposing a theme for this day every year since then.

Theme

The World Heritage Day theme for 2022 is Heritage and Climate. ICOMOS has called on its members, individuals, and organisations to hold activities around the theme. This year's theme offers an opportunity to respond to questions of climate justice and equity to protect heritage. It is also an opportunity to discuss ways in which we may achieve equitable protection of vulnerable communities.

"This day provides a timely opportunity to showcase strategies to promote the full potential of heritage conservation research and practice to deliver climate-resilient pathways to strengthen sustainable development while advocating for just transitions to low-carbon futures,” ICOMOS said.

The organisation suggested that those who wish to hold events may do so by choosing to refer to the subjects related to disaster risk (climate- and human-induced), vernacular heritage, heritage in conflict, and heritage and democracy.