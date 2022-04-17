World Heritage Day: The Importance, Theme And Significance

India is home to 40 designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Taj Mahal.

The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is observed on April 18. The day was first celebrated by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1983. The aim is to promote awareness about the cultural heritage and diversity on the planet.

The idea for hosting the day as a world event was recognised at the 22nd General Conference of UNESCO.

World Heritage Day Theme

Since 1983, the International Council on Monuments and Sites has set a theme around which events are centred on the day. The theme for World Heritage Day 2022 is "Heritage and Climate". The organisation has encouraged partners to show activities that highlight how heritage can be a source of knowledge to fight climate change. Suggested topics for discussions and events this year include disaster risk (climate-induced, human-induced), vernacular heritage, heritage in conflict, heritage & democracy, indigenous heritage, sacred space, or sacred heritage, according to ICOMOS.

The theme for World Heritage Day 2021 had been Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures.

World Heritage Sites in India

India is home to a total of 3691 monuments and sites. Of these 40 are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including places like the Taj Mahal, Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves. World Heritage Sites also include natural sites like the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.