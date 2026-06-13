'Work From Bike': Hyderabad Man Spotted With Laptop On Fuel Tank Of Vehicle, Video Viral

A viral video of a Hyderabad man riding a motorcycle with an open laptop balanced on his fuel tank has caught social media's attention and simultaneously triggered a debate about unhealthy work-life balance and road safety. Captured by a passing car passenger near the Hitex Kaman landmark in the Madhapur IT corridor, the footage shows the rider navigating traffic while the laptop screen is lit up.

The clip, shared widely online, drew sharp reactions from social media users, many dubbing it “Work From Bike” and “the extreme side of work culture". Others highlighted the severe pressures of modern corporate employment that drive individuals to risk their lives during daily commutes.

"He is risking his life and others by driving with the laptop," said one user, while another added: " This is modern-day corporate jobs for you."

A third commented: "Bro must be working for an IT company as he might be short of clocking 70 hours per week."

Operating a vehicle while distracted by a laptop can significantly impair reaction times and increase the likelihood of fatal collisions. Social media users called for stricter traffic enforcement and corporate accountability to address the issue and cull the behaviour rising in major tech cities.

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Previous Instances

This is not the first instance when a bike rider has been spotted using a laptop while driving. In April, an Instagram story named @ravi-bhojane posted a video of a man on his motorcycle, intently focused on a laptop balanced before him.

In another video, a woman was seen working on a laptop while riding pillion, prompting people to say that such a situation can quickly become dangerous.