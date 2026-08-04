25,000 Kg Spices Seized, 3 Arrested: Hyderabad Food Adulteration Crackdown

A major crackdown by Hyderabad Police and food safety officials has exposed the alleged use of synthetic colours, industrial dyes and other harmful substances to adulterate spices and make them look brighter, heavier and more expensive.

The H-FAST team of the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force, along with GHMC Food Safety officials, conducted raids at 13 spice processing and trading establishments across Hyderabad. Officials seized around 25,000 kg of spices and other materials and arrested three people.

Investigators allegedly found the use of synthetic orange, red and green food colours, permanent industrial dyes, cloth dyes, talcum or shining powder and rice-bran oil in spice processing.

Officials suspect that these substances were being used to improve the colour, shine, weight and volume of products and sell them at higher prices for easy profits.

At one facility, low-quality and rejected mustard stocks were allegedly mixed with fabric dye, talcum powder and oil to artificially enhance their appearance, weight and volume. In other units, spices such as cloves and shahjeera were reportedly coated with synthetic colours to give them a brighter, premium appearance. Officials also found alleged use of permanent industrial dyes in shahjeera, ajwain and other essential spices, raising serious concerns over the potential health risks to consumers.

The operation resulted in three cases being registered - two at Mailardevpally Police Station and one at Balapur Police Station. Rahul Bhati, Vishal Panwar and Dulichand Kachhawar were arrested in connection with the cases.

The action is part of H-FAST's wider 140-day food adulteration crackdown officials conducted 659 enforcement operations, registered 202 FIRs and seized nearly 246 tonnes (2,46,822 kg) of suspected adulterated or contaminated food products. Another 232 cases were referred to food safety officers for statutory action.

The wider crackdown has covered spices, ginger-garlic paste, meat, paneer, dairy products, fruits, pickles, tea and water. Officials also inspected 83 ghee outlets and 46 paneer outlets, while 96 online public complaints were addressed.

In one major finding, officials seized more than 27,000 kg of ginger-garlic paste allegedly prepared using unpeeled or rotten ingredients and chemicals, including titanium dioxide and acetic acid. More than 12 tonnes of rotten meat and 60 tonnes of chicken waste were also reportedly found in unhygienic conditions.

VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, said the enforcement drive is aimed at preventing practices that endanger public health and ensuring that food businesses comply with safety standards.

"We will continue strict enforcement against food adulteration and activities that pose a threat to public health. The safety of citizens remains our priority, and those violating food safety norms will face legal action," the police commissioner said.

Police and food safety officials said enforcement operations will continue across Hyderabad based on credible information and public complaints.