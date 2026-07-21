Trainee IPS Officer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Attempts Suicide

A trainee IPS officer, who was booked for "stalking and sexually harassing" a fellow woman trainee at the SVPNPA, was admitted to a hospital on Monday following an alleged suicide attempt, police said.

The incident occurred at his brother's flat in the city.

The details of his alleged suicide bid would be known after medical reports on what was consumed by him are available, official sources said.

He was stable, they said.

Asked about an alleged suicide note written by the man doing the rounds on social media, the sources said police have not seized any such material.

Following the registration of the case, an internal inquiry was initiated against the trainee officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, the sources added.

The treating doctor said the trainee officer was brought to a private hospital in an unconscious state by his brother and friends at around 9.30 am. They suspected that he might have consumed a harmful substance.

A gastric lavage was performed, but nothing abnormal was found, the doctor said.

Blood and urine samples have been sent for analysis, and his vital parameters are stable, the doctor told reporters.

It was not immediately clear whether he had consumed any harmful substance, the doctor said.

Although he was unconscious when brought to the hospital, the trainee officer is now drowsy, the doctor said, adding that the exact facts would be known after he regains full consciousness and the test reports are received.

Quoting the trainee officer's brother, the doctor said an alcohol bottle and a sanitiser bottle were found near his bed, which led to their apprehension that he might have consumed some harmful substance.

A 30-year-old woman trainee IPS officer had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the man had been harassing her by sending sexually abusive messages through an instant messaging application since June 23 and making derogatory remarks about her at the academy in the presence of her friends.

She alleged that he falsely accused her of having a sexual relationship with another trainee, pressured her to admit to such a relationship and verbally abused her.

She alleged that on July 9, he wrongfully restrained her, forcibly took her to his room, grabbed her by the hair, attempted to strangle her, held a knife to her neck and prevented her from leaving the room.

She alleged that he assaulted her again on July 10.

The complainant accused him of recording a private video of her without her knowledge or consent and sending it to her husband in an attempt to blackmail her.

Based on the complaint, Attapur police registered a case on July 18 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, stalking, and words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, besides provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.

The accused trainee IPS officer said in a social media post that the complaint and the "rumours" against him were "baseless" and "untrue." "I fully trust the legal process and believe justice will prevail," he said.

A police official said notice would be issued to him requiring him to appear before the investigating officer in connection with the case.

Following the registration of the case, the trainee officer left the academy, sources said. He had previously served as a constable in the Andhra Pradesh Police.