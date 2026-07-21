Students Stage Protests Over NEET Paper Leak, Demand Accountability

Hyderabad witnessed student-led protests on Monday as university students raised concerns over the alleged NEET question paper leak and broader issues relating to the education system, urging authorities to ensure transparency and accountability.

Around 100 students of NALSAR University of Law observed a one-meal solidarity fast on the university campus in support of Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest by Neha Bora, Manish Kumar, Ameen Amitoj, and Sonam Wangchuk, who have been highlighting concerns over the alleged NEET paper leak and the state of education in India.

During the protest, the students expressed disappointment over what they described as the continued silence of the authorities on the concerns raised by various student groups and unions. They stressed that peaceful dissent is an integral part of a constitutional democracy and called upon the State to respond to public concerns with accountability and transparency.

The protesters demanded that the government uphold constitutional values, democratic engagement, and the protection of civil liberties. They reiterated their commitment to supporting peaceful and democratic movements seeking justice and accountability in matters affecting students across the country.

As part of their ongoing campaign, the NALSAR students resolved to organise a postcard campaign on Tuesday, addressing the Union Government and demanding action on the issues raised by the protesters. In a separate demonstration, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) wing of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, organised a torchlight rally condemning the Centre over its handling of the alleged NEET paper leak issue.

The rally began at the main gate of JNTU College and proceeded through Kukatpally before concluding at the Rajiv Gandhi statue near Forum Mall. Carrying flaming torches, the students raised slogans demanding protection of students' futures and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

The protest was attended by Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, MLC Balmoori Venkat, senior Congress leaders, NSUI representatives, students from JNTU and other educational institutions, and Congress party workers.

Student organisations said they would continue peaceful protests and democratic campaigns until their demands for accountability and transparency receive a response from the authorities.