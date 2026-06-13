Woman Earning Rs 1.7 Lakh Monthly Considers Buying Rs 1.25 Crore Flat By Selling Gold, Internet Says 'No'

A 25-year-old woman earning Rs 1.7 lakh per month has sought financial advice from the internet on whether she should buy a Rs 1.25 crore flat. In a social media post, the woman detailed that she was seriously considering buying the flat for independence, but questioned if it was an emotional financial decision that could set her back in the coming years. To fund the purchase, the woman said she was planning to liquidate Rs 45 lakh in gold for the down payment and secure an Rs 80 lakh, 30-year home loan, resulting in a Rs 55,000 monthly EMI.

The woman explained that her decision to buy the property was less about finances and more about securing her independence amid an impending divorce.

"The flat is in a great location and happens to be in the same building where my parents recently purchased a flat. I genuinely like the property," the user wrote in a Reddit post

"I am also planning for a divorce. One of my biggest motivations is that I want a home that is fully in my own name and funded by me. I do not want to depend on either my husband or my father for a roof over my head."

The woman pointed out that she came from an orthodox family and renting an apartment in Chennai will not be accepted easily. Buying the flat may provide the leverage and independence after divorce.

"One reason I am considering buying the flat is that it creates a legitimate financial commitment in my life," she said, adding: "Otherwise, I feel there will be constant pressure to give up my plans and move back under my family's control."

While the idea behind the move was to secure her complete independence, the woman wondered if going ahead with it would put her in a bind in the future.

"Am I buying this flat because it's genuinely a good financial decision, or because I am trying to buy security and freedom during a difficult phase of my life?" she questioned

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'Don't Buy'

As the post gained traction, the majority of users advised the woman against buying the flat, especially if she planned to sell gold to fund the purchase.

"Please don't buy a property in hurry. Housing prices are already way higher than ever and I don't think so that would be any significant growth in the upcoming years. Better save for another 2-4 years and invest properly," said one user while another added: "You are only 25. Too much for this age. I think you should think on this."

A third commented: "The mention of divorce changes a lot of things. I would advise against liquidating your assets. Till the time they are in gold, it's streedhan and cannot be taken away from you. However, once you liquidate it, it will be taken into account for your overall financial values."

A fourth said: "Buying this apartment right now smells like an emotional decision driven by family pressure, divorce drama, and the need to prove independence. Yes, having a property in your name is smart for leverage after divorce, especially in orthodox Indian families that love controlling women. But at 25, tying yourself to a massive 30-year EMI while selling gold is too risky."