Women Officers To Rule Indian Coast Guard Contingent At Republic Day Parade

Showcasing a significant stride towards gender inclusivity in the country's armed forces, women officers will take the helm of the Indian Coast Guard contingent during this year's Republic Day parade.

Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma, who has previously marched on the Kartavya Path as part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), expressed her happiness and pride.

She said that unlike in the NCC, where women contingents are separate, this year marks a historic moment as women officers take charge of leading the Jawans.

"When I marched on the Rajpath in NCC, I was a part of the contingent, and the routine was different... Now when I would be leading the Coast Guard contingent, it is a moment of pride. In NCC, the women contingent is separate. But this time the difference is that the women officers are leading the Jawans. This parade is special for me because my better half is also participating in this parade and he is commanding the Sikh contingent... It is a special opportunity for both of us to serve the nation..." she said.

Expressing her pride in leading the Indian Coast Guard contingent, Assistant Commandant Priya said that the parade serves as a national platform to showcase the strength and capabilities of women in the armed forces.

"I am proud to lead the Indian Coast Guard... This is an important opportunity to exhibit women's power in our forces and increase their contribution to India's strength..." she said.

Assistant Commandant Hardik said that the inclusiveness of women in defence forces is really commendable and it not only enhances the effectiveness of the forces, but it also throws light on different skills, perspectives and strengths, and on what the defence forces can actually do.

"The positive shift towards women's inclusiveness and women equality can be seen in the forces... We are actually utilizing women as a workforce and the results have really been commendable. Including women in defence forces is good and one step ahead towards the progress and development of the entire nation... It's a very good step by the government of India and we really appreciate it..." she said.

