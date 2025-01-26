Advertisement
UP Woman Throws 9-Month-Old Baby To Death After Row With Sister

A case has been registered against her under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS based on the complaint of the child's grandmother Shobha Devi.

UP Woman Throws 9-Month-Old Baby To Death After Row With Sister
Police have detained the woman and are questioning her. (Representative pic)
Ballia (UP):

A 27-year-old married woman living in her maternal house allegedly threw her nine-month-old child off roof Saturday morning, police said.

According to an officer, Anju Devi had a row with her sister during which she threw the boy off the top of their two-storey house in Krishna Nagar locality.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said the infant was rushed to the district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Police have detained Anju Devi and are questioning her.

A case has been registered against her under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS based on the complaint of the child's grandmother Shobha Devi.

According to police, Anju Devi had a love marriage and had been staying with her mother at her house for the last two years. Anju's elder sister Manisha had also been living at the same house for the past two months. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

UP, Ballia, Woman Throws Baby Off Roof
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.