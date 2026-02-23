Over 13,000 School Textbooks Meant For 2026-27 Session Sold As Scrap In Uttar Pradesh

Free Textbooks Sold As Scrap: A major irregularity has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, where over 13,000 school textbooks meant for free distribution in council schools for the 2026-2027 academic session were allegedly sold as scrap to a junk dealer. The books were printed under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which aims to ensure inclusive, equitable and quality education for students from primary classes up to Class 12.

During a stock verification under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (a component of Samagra Shiksha), officials found 13,595 books missing. The books were later traced to a scrap dealer.

Bahraich District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi said he received a tip-off on February 17 indicating that a local scrap dealer had purchased the textbooks and was transporting them in a truck.

A police team intercepted the vehicle in neighbouring Lakhimpur district after it had left Bahraich and brought it back.

"More than 10 tonnes of textbooks meant for the 2026-27 academic session were recovered. Documents found in the truck suggest the books had been sold by the scrap dealer to a firm in Kashipur, Uttarakhand," Tripathi told PTI.

Following a complaint by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ashish Kumar Singh, an FIR was registered at Ramgaon police station on Wednesday against Bahraich-based scrap dealer Dilshad Ahmad, truck owner Mohammad Aslam from Moradabad, and others under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, the district magistrate said.

In the video, bundles of books were seen, including a Class 4 textbook printed under the Samagra Shiksha scheme along with NCERT.

"Departmental attendants Shafiq Ahmad and Alok Kumar have been suspended. Contractual district coordinator (community participation) Ashutosh Singh and instructor Atul Kumar Singh have been terminated. A detailed inquiry is underway," the district magistrate added.

Ramgaon Station House Officer Gursen Singh said the truck has been seized and further investigation is ongoing. The driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.