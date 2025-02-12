Woman Sets Herself On Fire, Accuses Neighbour Of Sexual Assault In UP: Cops

A 22-year-old allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire following harassment and exploitation by her neighbour, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, in her suicide note, accused her neighbour Rakesh Sharma of sexually assaulting her and extorting Rs 2 lakh from her by threatening to make her obscene photos and videos public, they said.

The woman was supposed to get married on March 3 but the suicide note revealed that the wedding was called off due to harassment by Rakesh and his parents, the police said.

Sikandrabad Circle Officer Purnima Singh, "The victim's suicide note revealed that she was driven to take her own life due to alleged harassment by Rakesh Sharma." Saingh said the woman set herself on fire on Tuesday.

"The investigation revealed that the victim and Rakesh were having an affair. The recovered suicide note detailed the harassment by Rakesh and his parents, which ultimately led to the cancellation of her wedding," the CO said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, a case has been registered and police are conducting raids to arrest the accused, Singh said, adding that police while efforts are on to nab Rakesh, his mother has been arrested.

