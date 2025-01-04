Advertisement
Woman Kills 71-Year-Old Mother Over 'Jealousy' With Elder Sister: Cops

Woman Kills 71-Year-Old Mother Over 'Jealousy' With Elder Sister: Cops
A police team visited the place of incident and took accused into custody, police said.(Representational)
Mumbai:

Jealous that her sister was getting more love, a 41-year-old woman allegedly stabbed their elderly mother to death, walked into a police station here and confessed, officials said on Friday.

Sabira Banu Shaikh (71) was killed Thursday evening in Qureshi Nagar of Kurla East after a heated argument with her daughter Reshma Muffar Qazi, police said.

Qazi allegedly stabbed her mother with a sharp weapon multiple times in the stomach, chest, neck and other body parts, an official said.

He said Qazi was apparently jealous with her elder sister thinking their mother loved her more.

After stabbing the 71-year-old, the accused walked into the Chunabhatti police station and confessed to the crime, he said.

A police team then visited the place of incident and took Qazi into custody, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

