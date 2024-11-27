Woman Jumps In Front Of Train With Two-Year-Old Daughter In UP

The woman jumped in front of Bapu Dham Express. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train along with her two-year-old daughter after her insistence to go to Gujarat with her husband was not fulfilled, police said.

The woman jumped in front of Bapu Dham Express going from Muzaffarpur to Prayagraj on the railway track behind the Oonjh Police Station taking her two-year-old daughter in her lap due to which both of them died, said SHO Ramakant Yadav.

Virendra Bind, a resident of Suriyava Police Station area (in Bhadohi district), works in Surat city. He came home during Diwali and was preparing to return to work after the festival was over, he added.

Yadav said that his wife Lakshmi Devi (25) wanted to live in Surat with her husband and two-year-old daughter Riyashi. Her husband said that when he takes a room on rent, he will take her along. But his wife was adamant on going along, the SHO said.

After a dispute on this issue, Lakshmi left the house with her daughter and when her husband called and asked where she was going, she told him that she was going to die by getting hit by a train at Suriyava station, he added.

The SHO said that the woman's husband and family members went to Suriyava to look for her but the woman went in the opposite direction and went behind the Oonjh Police Station boundary and jumped in front of the Bapu Dham Express.

The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)