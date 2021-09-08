Woman Injured, Her 2 Kids Dead After Being Pushed Into Well Over 'Affair'

Accused has claimed the woman was in an affair with her husband. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman and her two children were pushed into a well, allegedly by a woman who suspected her of having an affair with her husband, in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said today.

While the children died, their mother suffered injuries in the incident that took place yesterday near Kanhegaon village, about 45 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The accused Pinki Kumre (38) allegedly pushed the woman, her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and four-year-old son into the well, Sub-divisional Officer Of Police Mahendra Singh Meena said.

The well, he said, did not have a parapet wall and when the woman was near it, the accused allegedly pushed her in. The woman fell in with her daughter in her arms, The accused then threw the boy into the well.

The accused then spotted that the woman was holding on to a shrub inside the well. Kumre then started hurling stones at the woman, due to which the child slipped out of her hands and drowned, Mr Meena said.

Villagers alerted the police, who recovered the bodies of the children after pumping out water from the well, he said.

Following her arrest, the accused claimed that she attacked the woman as she was having an affair with her husband, the police officer said.

The victim is undergoing treatment and further probe is underway, he added.