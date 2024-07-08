Woman Dies By Suicide After Hearing About Husband's Death In UP: Cops

A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after hearing that her husband hanged himself in a hotel room in Varanasi, police in Gorakhpur said on Monday.

The police identified the victims as Harish Bagesh (28) and Sanchita Sharan (28), they said.

Bagesh, an MBA graduate and Sanchita, a fashion photographer, married two years ago. Sanchita's father, Dr Ram Sharan, told the police that Bagesh's parents, who lived in Patna, did not accept the marriage.

After initially living in Mumbai, the couple moved to Gorakhpur in February to live with Dr Sharan. Bagesh had left his job before relocating, Mr Sharan said.

On Friday, Bagesh told Sanchita that he was going to Patna and the next day, Sanchita dropped him at the railway station. The couple last spoke on Saturday evening, Dr Sharan said.

On Sunday morning, the police informed the family that Bagesh had died by suicide in Varanasi, Dr Sharan said. Hearing this, Sanchita called him.

As he was preparing to leave for Varanasi, Sanchita told her father that she could not live without Bagesh and jumped from the second-storey of the building, Dr Sharan told the police.

Superintendent of Police (city) KK Vishnoi on Monday said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and further action will be taken based on the report.

Police are investigating the reasons behind Harish's visit to Sarnath and his subsequent suicide, Mr Vishnoi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)