Woman Bank Employee Dupes Job Seekers Of Rs 20 Lakh In Himachal, Arrested

A woman bank employee accused of swindling lakhs of rupees from unemployed youths in lieu of government jobs was arrested here, police said on Monday.

The woman allegedly works as a peon at a bank in Hamirpur district. A case of fraud was registered against her at the Sadar Police Station in Hamirpur, police said.

According to the police, courts in Rampur, Hamirpur, and Jhanduta had issued non-bailable warrants against her, after which she was arrested on October 24 and is now being questioned.

She is accused of swindling approximately Rs 20 lakh by promising to secure government jobs. However, police have not shared details of the accused woman as she is being interrogated.

The case came to light after a young man accused the woman of fraud, Hamirpur ASP Rajesh Kumar said, adding that the police have since then received complaints from several other individuals.

The woman is a resident of an area in the Hamirpur district. It is alleged that she cheated youths and families of lakhs of rupees by assuring them that she could secure government jobs for them.

It was further alleged that the woman had also promised jobs to people in the Palampur and Rampur areas. When the promised jobs failed to materialise, the victims demanded their money back, but she allegedly stalled them.

When the pressure to return the money mounted, the woman allegedly issued cheques to the victims, but they bounced due to insufficient funds in her account, police said.

ASP Kumar said a probe was underway to find out if others were involved in the scam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)