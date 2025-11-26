Pune Businessman Duped Of Rs 3 Crore In Raw Material Scam

A Pune-based businessman was allegedly cheated of Rs 3.79 crore by a father-son duo who promised to supply raw materials from Dubai for his copper vessel business.

According to the First Information Reported (FIR) lodged by Sudhir Barate, who runs a copper vessel manufacturing unit in Ravivar Peth, the accused offered to supply raw materials for his business from Dubai.



Barate said he usually ordered the necessary raw material from Mumbai. However, this time, he got acquainted with the father-son duo, identified as Bhupendra Singh, alias Sanjay Kumar Raghav, and his son, Pranvir Singh, who gained Barate's trust and promised him that they would procure the raw material for his business from Dubai.

They also told Barate that they had an office in Dubai. The accused later called him to Dubai and then took him to Tanzania, where they showed him 75 tonnes of scrap material, claiming it would be exported to India, and extorted a total of Rs 3,79,77,375 from Barate.



However, when the raw material was not delivered, Barate lodged a complaint with the Pune Police.

Following this, the police arrested Bhupendra Singh from Kolkata. He has been sent to police custody till November 29.

