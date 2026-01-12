'Their Place In Jail': D Fadnavis Hits Out At Parties Giving Poll Tickets To Criminals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has strongly criticised political parties for fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds in Pune's municipal elections, questioning the contradiction between promises of crime-free governance and the reality of ticket distribution.

Referring to repeated assurances about eliminating gangs like the "Koyta gang", Fadnavis said supporting or nominating criminals was "absolutely wrong" and asserted that even if such candidates win elections, they would ultimately face jail, not positions in the municipal corporation.

"Pune has a population of approximately 6 lakhs. Why was it necessary to give tickets to people with criminal backgrounds as candidates? Everyone says and believes that crime should be eradicated. I have heard many speeches where it was said that the "Koyta gang" would be eliminated from Pune and crime would be rooted out... But the same people who made these statements are now giving tickets to criminals and even speaking in their support. This is absolutely wrong," said Fadnavis.

"I think the people of Pune will not accept this at all. In this election, I had decided not to make any personal comments, but when such issues come up, the Home Minister in me asks, 'What is going on?' On one hand, you say that crime should be eliminated; on the other hand, you give tickets to people with criminal backgrounds... I want to make one thing absolutely clear: even if a criminal wins the election, his place will not be in the municipal corporation... his place will be in jail," the Maharashtra Chief Minister added.

Interestingly, this comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would have given tickets to Dawood Ibrahim's relatives if they had met him.

While addressing a public rally, he said that the Mahayuti can't win elections without hooliganism. Raut argued that Pune, once known for its beauty, is now known as a "city of goons". He further alleged that the Mahayuti alliance cannot win elections without hooliganism.

"Pune was once a very beautiful city, but today it is known as a city of goons. Whether it is the BJP or Ajit Pawar's party, there is hardly any gang whose relatives have not been given election tickets by these parties. I once said that if these people had met Dawood, they would have given tickets to his brother or relatives, including Chhota Shakeel and Chhota Rajan. These people cannot win elections without hooliganism," Raut said.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

