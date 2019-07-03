With Gift Of Mangoes, Nitish Kumar Makes Plea To 'Save The Environment'

The Chief Minister said his gift of mangoes did not mean he wasn't concerned about encephalitis deaths

A Bihar government and chief minister criticised over its handling of the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak that killed over 160 children in less than a month, may have found a novel way to reach out to opposition lawmakers - with mangoes.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today gifted lawmakers in the state a basket containing seven mangoes and mango saplings, and claimed the gift represented his government's concern for the environment.

"As Bihar is known for mangoes, we decided to distribute seven mangoes each to MLAs and MLCs. Along with that we have distributed mango saplings with a motto - save the environment," Mr Kumar told reporters.

The Bihar government has been taken to task in this assembly session for reacting slowly as an AES outbreak killed 164 children, a majority of whom died in Muzaffarpur district. And today's unusual gift hasn't won them many points.

"Mangoes distributing initiative is an unwelcoming step of the government. BJP and JD-U leader will eat mangoes. But we will keep raising our voice against their inefficiency," RJD leader Rabri Devi said.

The Chief Minister tried to play down the issue and said it did not mean his government was not concentrating on the medical crisis engulfing his state.

"We are not distributing sweets. It is a fruit for which Bihar is famous. We are concerned about the issues of encephalitis and taking all measure to deal with it," he said.

At a session held last week, opposition leaders from the RJD, the Congress and the CPI (ML) protested, holding placards and shouting slogans, and demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

Mr Kumar, who did not visit Muzaffarpur until June 18, was met with large crowds of angry parents and protestors shouting "Wapas jao (go back)" when he arrived at the city's Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

The crisis emphasised the lack of medical infrastructure in the state, which scored poorly in a report - "Healthy States, Progressive India" - released last month by the NITI Aayog. Bihar ranked 20 among big states, with only Uttar Pradesh faring worse.

Last week the Supreme Court gave the centre and state governments seven days to respond to a petition alleging that the AES deaths were "a direct result of negligence and inaction" in handling the outbreaks. The top court instructed both parties to respond on three issues - nutrition levels, medical facilities and hygiene levels.

With inputs from ANI

