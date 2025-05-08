Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Nipah Virus Case Confirmed In Kerala's Malappuram District, Woman Infected

State Health Minister Veena George stated that a woman from Valanchery in the district has been diagnosed with Nipah virus infection.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Nipah Virus Case Confirmed In Kerala's Malappuram District, Woman Infected
The woman had been experiencing fever for the past week (Representational)
Malappuram:

A case of Nipah virus has been confirmed in the Malappuram district of Kerala, health officials said on Wednesday.

State Health Minister Veena George stated that a woman from Valanchery in the district has been diagnosed with Nipah virus infection.

She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna, health officials said.

They said the woman had been experiencing fever for the past week and developed symptoms such as cough and breathing difficulties. Suspecting a possible Nipah infection, her samples were sent to the virology laboratory in Pune.

The lab later confirmed it to be a case of Nipah infection, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nipah Virus Case, Nipah Virus Causes, Nipah Virus Kerala
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com